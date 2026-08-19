CE Project Beacon, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Brig. Chirag Ghura, Chief Engineer, Project Beacon, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

Brig. Ghura briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the track development for Shri Amarnathji Yatra and discussed various other ongoing BRO infrastructure projects across the Union Territory.

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He was accompanied by Brig. S. Deepak, Chief Engineer (Designate), Project Beacon.

Dr. Touseef Bhatt, President, Rotary Club of Kashmir also called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed Rotary’s initiatives aimed at Youth Empowerment, Environmental Conservation, and Drug De-addiction.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for his continued support and steadfast commitment to societal welfare and development of the UT.

Subsequently, Sameer Baktoo, President, Ecotourism Association of Kashmir, also met the Lieutenant Governor and highlighted important matters pertaining to sustainable tourism, preservation and conservation of the region’s natural heritage and fragile ecosystems, and driving “No-Polythene” practices across hill stations.