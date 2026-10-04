CE PMGSY terminates contract, orders Rs 4.32 cr recovery

*Two firms debarred from tender work for one year

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 3: Taking serious note of the non-performance and ignoring several notices slapped by the PMGSY authorities, the Chief Engineer, PMGSY, Jammu, has terminated the contract awarded to M/s B&L Project Construction Pvt. Ltd. (JV) and M/s B.S. Builders for the routine maintenance of the Kainthgali Block boundary Udhampur to Bariote (Part-I) road under PMGSY Package No. JK14-684, and ordered further recovery of Rs 4.32 crore) from the contractors.

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Chief Engineer PMGSY Jammu, PK Phonsa said that a joint venture of two Kashmir based firms were allotted a road construction work in Bhamag/Pancheri area falling in partly Udhampur and Reasi districts and as per agreement/MoU, the contractor had to initiate maintenance work as well. But they ignored this work and despite issuance of several show cause notices by the concerned Executive Engineers and SE, they ignored the reply and initiate any maintenance work. And accordingly, a termination order was issued on the recommendation of the concerned Executive Engineer.

As per the order dated September 29, 2026, the joint venture of M/s B&L Project Construction Pvt. Ltd and M/s BS Builders, were sanctioned work under Regular PMGSY Batch-I, 2018-19, Block Panchari, District Udhampur. The sanction cost was to the tune of Rs 21.13 crore, while the work was allotted to the joint venture for Rs 20.67 crore. The allotted amount comprised Rs 19.11 crore for the construction component and Rs 1.55 crore for the maintenance component, with a stipulated completion period of 25 months.

The order stated that the contractor executed Bituminous (BT) work for only approximately two kilometres and thereafter stopped activities without any justified reason. Despite repeated reminders and directions, the contractor allegedly failed to resume BT work or undertake other essential components, including General Sub-Base (GSB) laying and protection works on the remaining stretch. The slow progress caused inconvenience to the general public and raised serious concern within the administration.

The order further stated that the construction work was reported as completed on March 28, 2024, following which the contractor became responsible for routine maintenance of the road under the terms and conditions of the agreement. The department, however, alleged that the contractor subsequently failed to discharge its maintenance obligations and stopped maintenance activities.

The termination order refers to several communications issued by PMGSY authorities, including a termination recommendation from the Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Reasi, and two show-cause notices.

As a part of action, the Chief Engineer imposed damages of Rs 360.50 lakh on the contractor for alleged non-performance and breach of contractual obligations. An additional 20 per cent penalty amounting to Rs 72.10 lakh has also been imposed under Clause 43.4 of the Standard Bidding Document (SBD). This takes the total recoverable amount to Rs 4.326 crore, the order said.

The order further stated that any balance amount remaining unrecovered shall be recovered from other claims, deposits, securities or payments due to the contractor under PMGSY within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in yet another significant action, the B&L Project Construction Pvt. Ltd and B.S. Builders (JV) have been debarred from participating in PMGSY tenders/works under JKR RDA for one year from the date of issuance of the order.

The Chief Engineer has also ordered that the Performance Security/Security Deposits shall stand forfeited in accordance with the provisions of the agreement.

Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Reasi, has been directed to immediately initiate fresh tendering for routine maintenance of this road.