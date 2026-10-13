CE, 2 SEs, 4 XEns get addl charge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: A Chief Engineer, among seven senior engineers were assigned additional charge of the equivalent posts today by the JKUT Government in the Power Development Department.

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Vikas Anand, In-charge Chief Engineer, JKPCL (Trading) , shall also look after the charge of the post Chief Engineer , BHEP, JKPDC in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Devinder Singh Bijral, I/C Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle –I, JKPTCL Jammu, shall also look after the charge of the post of Chief Electrical Inspector PDD, J&K; and Ajaz Muzaffar Ronga, I/C SE , Project Circle Central, KPDCL shall look after the charge of the post of SE Project Circle North, KPDCL Kashmir, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Manjeet Singh, I/C Executive Engineer, Central Store Division, Jammu, JPDCL shall also look after the charge of the post of SE Procurement Circle JPDCL Jammu; Bashir Ahmed Kotay, I/C XEn ED Bandipora, KPDCL has been assigned the charge of Project Division Pulwama; Shameem Ahmed, I/C XEn ED Ganderbal shall also look after the charge of ED Bandipora, KPDCL and Ajay Pal Singh, I/C Executive Engineer, STD-Udhampur , JPDCL shall also look after the charge of the post of XEn Electric Division, Batote, JPDCL, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.