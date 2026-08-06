CDS, other top military officers, appear before par panel discussing contracts

NEW DELHI, Aug 5 : The top brass of the military, including the chief of defence staff, on Wednesday appeared before a key parliamentary panel which is discussing the execution of Military Engineering Service contracts.

The defence sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee is examining a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, which has reference to MES contracts and their execution.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani attended the meeting where the Department of Military Affairs gave its views on the subject.

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PAC is responsible for examining government revenue and expenditure to ensure financial accountability, transparency, and prudent use of public funds. (PTI)