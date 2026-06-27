CDS on first visit to J&K: tours forward areas; reviews situation at Command, 16 Corps Hqrs

MoS Defence on 3-day tour to Leh, will visit Siachen Glacier

*Army chief assesses LAC scenario, meets LG Ladakh

Sanjeev Pargal

Advertisement

JAMMU, June 26: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen NS Raja Subramani today visited Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur and 16 Corps Headquarters at Nagrota and undertook a visit to forward areas on his first tour to Jammu and Kashmir. He will visit the Valley tomorrow.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth reached Ladakh on a three-day visit to the UT including Siachen Glacier while Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh with top Army Commanders.

This was first visit of the CDS to Jammu and Kashmir, who took charge from Gen Anil Chauhan on May 31.

While there was no official statement on visit of the CDS, sources told the Excelsior that he toured forwards areas along the LoC in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri for on-spot assessment of the situation. He interacted with the Field Commanders and was given detailed briefing about Anti-Infiltration Grid and intrusion attempts thwarted by the troops from Pakistan resulting into killing of many terrorists.

Gen Subramani visited Nagrota Headquarters of 16 Corps and Northern Command Headquarters at Udhampur where he was given detailed briefing on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir including anti-terror operations, anti-infiltration measures and security arrangements for annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji, starting July 3.

The Chief of Defence Staff is scheduled to visit Kashmir tomorrow for similar review of security situation at 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar and visit to the forward areas.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth reached Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh this evening on a three-day visit.

Seth will hold detailed interaction with the Army Commanders tomorrow and visit Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world, on Sunday before returning to New Delhi.

He will review the situation prevailing along the LAC with China and arrangements for the troops deployed in high altitude areas.

Meanwhile, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi also visited Leh today and met the Army Commanders for review of the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Situation along LAC with China is now peaceful but troops from both sides, India and China, remained deployed in some areas though the Army withdrew from majority areas collectively on either side.

Gen Dwivedi called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and discussed strengthening civil-military cooperation, enhancing coordination between the administration and the armed forces, and advancing collective efforts for peace, stability and development in the Union territory.

The meeting was held at Lok Niwas in Leh, where the two also deliberated on the re-employment of Agniveers in the Union Territory administration, besides reviewing issues related to closer coordination between the civil administration and the armed forces.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the LG said, "Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called on today at Lok Niwas, Leh."

"We discussed strengthening civil-military cooperation, fostering closer coordination between administration and armed forces, re-employment of Agniveers in the UT Administration and advancing collective efforts for peace, stability and development in the region," he added.

Gen Dwivedi also visited the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, where he was briefed on training initiatives, operational capabilities, regimental developments and civil-military synergy with the Ladakh Administration. He also reviewed the upgraded Mutup Sanghralaya, including the newly established "Chief's Corner", showcasing the legacy of the Chief of the Army Staff.

Meanwhile, the Army chief commended the training faculty and staff for their dedication and professionalism in shaping disciplined & resilient soldiers. He also lauded all ranks of the Ladakh Scouts for their operational excellence, unwavering commitment and high state of readiness in the challenging terrain of Ladakh.

The Chief of Army Staff pinned Commendation Cards to selected personnel, appreciating their devotion to duty and significant contributions to operational preparedness.