CDOE JU, YBA organize blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The NSS Unit 5 of the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), University of Jammu (JU), in collaboration with Young Blood Association (YBA), organized a blood donation camp.

Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, Director, CDOE, University of Jammu, in his inaugural address, highlighted the significance of voluntary blood donation and emphasized that such initiatives nurture compassion, social responsibility, and community engagement among students and society.

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Neha Jalali, Director of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), who attended the event as the chief guest, acknowledged the selfless contribution of voluntary blood donors and highlighted the joint efforts of CDOE and the Young Blood Association in organizing the humanitarian initiative.

Dr Satwant Singh Rissam, president, Young Blood Association, remarked that blood donation is one of the noblest acts of public service, capable of saving countless lives.

Anil Padha, chairman, Young Blood Association, shared his views on the importance of blood donation as a noble humanitarian cause.

Dr Rajbeer Singh Sodhi, Programme Officer, NSS Unit-5, noted that every unit of donated blood has the potential to save precious lives and inspire others to serve humanity.