CD-Mart Q2 revenue rise 18 pc to  Rs 19,206 cr; store count at 518

NEW DELHI, Oct 3: Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, reported an 18.4 per cent rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 19,206.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company had reported revenue from operations at Rs 16,218.79 crore a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

"Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2026, stood at Rs 19,206.18 crore," the company said in its update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of stores of the Damani-family-promoted retail chain stood at 518 as of September 30. This also includes its Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra store, which is currently closed to customers due to reconstruction.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, D-Mart's revenue climbed 4.7 per cent. Its revenue was Rs 18,343.49 in the June quarter.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, D-Mart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. (PTI)