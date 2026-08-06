CCP, CGC Landran ranked No 1 pharmacy college in Punjab

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Aug 5: Chandigarh College of Pharmacy (CCP), CGC Landran today secured a distinguished position in the QCI-NABET/PCI Ranking and Rating of Pharmacy Colleges Offering Undergraduate Programmes, emerging as the top-ranked pharmacy college in Punjab, third in North India and 18th nationally.

The institution has also been awarded a prestigious Grade A rating.

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The ranking, conducted by the Quality Council of India (QCI) through the NABET/PCI framework, evaluates pharmacy institutions on key parameters, including curriculum design, practical and clinical training, teaching-learning environment, student outcomes and placements, faculty strength, research output, infrastructure, financial resources, community outreach, quality assurance and stakeholder feedback.

The recognition highlights CCP's sustained focus on academic excellence, industry-oriented education, research-driven learning, and strong collaborations with industry and academic partners to enhance student development.

Director-Principal of CCP, Dr Rupinder Sodhi, congratulated the students, faculty, staff, and alumni for their collective efforts in achieving the milestone.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire academic community. We remain committed to setting new benchmarks in pharmacy education," she said.

Campus Director Dr Rajdeep Singh, described the achievement as both an honour and a motivation to further strengthen the institution's academic ecosystem and industry partnerships.

He reaffirmed the college's commitment to delivering quality-driven pharmacy education.