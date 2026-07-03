CCI Prez raises concerns over J&K draft lease policies, seeks broader consultation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI), Jammu, has urged the Housing and Urban Development Department to ensure wider stakeholder consultation before finalizing the proposed J&K Uniform Lease Policy 2026 and J&K Rentals and Licensing Policy 2026, saying policies with far-reaching implications should be framed only after meaningful engagement with trade bodies and other affected sections.

In a statement, CCI president Arun Gupta said the notification inviting public comments, though dated June 5, was issued only on June 17 and published in newspapers on June 18, thereby reducing the effective time available for stakeholders to examine the proposals.

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Gupta said the draft policies would affect thousands of leaseholders, tenants, property owners, employees and their families, making comprehensive consultation essential. He maintained that organizations such as the CCI and representatives of other stakeholders should have been consulted before the draft was prepared. He also said the complete draft policy should have been published in newspapers, arguing that a brief notification and website publication alone did not constitute meaningful public consultation.

He further claimed that technical issues on the department's website had prevented many stakeholders from downloading the draft documents, depriving them of the opportunity to submit objections. Gupta said many stakeholders were still unable to provide feedback, making an extension of the consultation period necessary.

Commenting on the draft provisions, Gupta opposed the denial of freehold conversion for commercial lease properties. He said commercial leaseholders had acquired undeveloped land after paying substantial premiums, invested in developing the properties, generated employment and secured bank loans, yet the proposed policy failed to recognize their rights.

The CCI president also opposed the proposed premium on renewal of existing leases, sought a cap of five per cent of circle rates for freehold conversion of commercial properties, objected to lease renewal for 33 years at 150 per cent of circle rates, termed the one-year construction deadline impractical, opposed denial of compensation for commercial structures, and described the proposed steep rent hike and five-year rent revision cycle as unreasonable.