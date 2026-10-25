CCI, HC Bar appeal Govt not to harass traders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu and J&K High Court Bar Association have appealed to the Government and different departments including Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure that the business community is allowed to carry out its business activities smoothly and peacefully during the ongoing festival season, without any harassment.

The meeting reiterated that the festival season is a crucial period for traders, shopkeepers, and other business establishments, as their livelihoods depend significantly on sales during this time. The meeting urged the Government and the concerned departments to adopt a cooperative approach towards the business community and ensure that traders and local shopkeepers are not subjected to unnecessary inspections, intimidation, or harassment.

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Both, Nirmal Kotwal, president J&K High Court Bar Association and Arun Gupta, president Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu emphasized that the business community is an important pillar of the economy and contributes significantly to employment generation, revenue collection, and the overall development of Jammu. They appealed to the authorities to ensure that traders are able to conduct their business activities in a peaceful and business-friendly atmosphere.

Chamber and Bar clarified that they do not support any illegal business activity. If any businessman is found indulging in unlawful practices or violating the law, the Government and the concerned authorities should take appropriate action strictly in accordance with the law. However, honest traders and law-abiding businessmen should not be inconvenienced or harassed.

Both the presidents reiterated that they stand firmly against drug abuse and illegal activities and will continue to support every genuine effort aimed at protecting society, safeguarding the business community, and promoting peace, prosperity, and lawful business practices in Jammu.