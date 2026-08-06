CCI discusses issues of Narwal Fruit, Sabzi Mandis, JDA lease deeds

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu today discussed the issues of Narwal Fruit Mandi and Sabzi Mandi with regard to extension in lease deed besides other issues connected with the trade and industry in the region.

In a meeting of the CCI held here today its president, Arun Gupta raised the issue relating to Sabzi Mandi and Fruit Mandi, Narwal and said that these places were developed to promote the Agriculture and Horticulture sector, and the traders were allotted undeveloped land on lease basis. The traders, with their own resources and also by taking loans from banks and other financial institutions, developed their shops on the allotted land. Now, their lease period has expired and they are facing a lot of problems to run their business smoothly. He requested to renew their lease deeds without any further delay.

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Gupta further said that the shopkeepers of Shiva Market Railway Station were allotted space on lease basis after taking full premium amount, but their lease deeds have not been executed till date. He demanded that their lease deeds be executed without any further delay.

CCI president said that shopkeepers of Bahu Plaza are facing lot of hardships and undue harassment for no fault on their part. They were allotted shops after taking the full premium amount and they are paying regular rent of allotted shops. Earlier JDA cancelled the allotment of 31 shops who knocked the doors of Court and obtained a stay order. Now again JDA has issued cancellation notices to 34 shopkeepers which is grave injustice. He said that in case of any dispute, the same should be resolved amicably by devising some modality to settle the issue once for all.

Gupta appreciated the Govt for taking keen interest in developing the new Industries in the UT of J&K but at the same time there are a number of existing units who are either closed or reached at the verge of closure due to Govt apathy. He urged the Govt to take care of these units by providing them necessary required help for their revival.

He demanded that the CNG distribution network should be increased and VAT on CNG should be rationalized with the prevailing rates of our neighbouring states.

The other office bearers present in the meeting included- Anil Gupta, senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president, Manish Gupta, secretary general, Rajesh Gupta, secretary and Rajesh Gupta- treasurer CCI.