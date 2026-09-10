CCI delegation calls on VC JDA, discusses several key issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: A delegation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President met with VC JDA Rupesh Kumar to get several key issues concerning local businessmen addressed.

Arun Gupta raised concerns regarding high parking fees at the General Bus Stand. In response, VC JDA clarified that fees were recently slashed from Rs 2500/- to Rs 2000/- for 24 hours and stated that JDA will discuss the Rs 1000/- rate for 12 hours with its parking contractor to ensure fees remain reasonable.

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Arun Gupta highlighted that closed shops at Bahu Plaza have become a haven for drug users following allotment cancellations notice that shopkeepers have approached the court & got stay orders. The CCI expressed readiness to assist in resolving the matter amicably. VC JDA stated that JDA will honour court decisions while ensuring no revenue loss to the organization.

CCI urged JDA to develop trade specific markets modeled after the warehouse system. Arun Gupta further brief that a formal proposal was initiated during 2016-17 to allocate adequate land for godowns and warehouse infrastructure to serve the trading community of Kanak Mandi. However, due to the unexpected dissolution of the State Govt at the time, the project was stalled and remained unexecuted.

CCI urged to revive this proposal on priority and officially earmark suitable land for the development of modern warehousing and storage facilities to support commercial requirements of Kanak Mandi and warehouse besides easing urban congestion.

Claiming that the ongoing developments and proposals regarding the Bus Stand complex directly impact the livelihoods of numerous local shopkeepers operating within the premises, CCI requested that all administrative decisions, infrastructure plans, or restructuring efforts involving the bus stand be finalized only after taking the local shopkeepers into confidence.

“A fair consultative process must be established to safeguard their business interests and secure their livelihoods before taking any final action,” said Arun Gupta.

The other CCI office bearers accompanying the delegation included Anil Gupta, Sr Vice President; Rajeev Gupta, Jr Vice President, and Rajesh Gupta, Treasurer.