CCI appreciates LG’s efforts for enhancement of Central Package

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu has appreciated the efforts of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha for the enhancement of Industrial package of Rs 28000 crores for J&K.

The Chamber also welcomed the convening of the Apex Committee meeting on Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Development Scheme, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last evening.

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In a meeting of the Chamber held here today, its president, Arun Gupta expressed hope that the decision taken in the high level meeting attended by Union Minister for Industry & Commerce Piyush Goyal, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce, Vikramjeet Singh and senior officers of MHA, DPIIT and J&K UT Administration would strengthen industrial growth in the Union Territory.

Gupta said the Chamber has been consistently highlighting that the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS) with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore, notified on April 1, 2021, has already been exhausted with the registration of 971 industrial units. Given the overwhelming response from entrepreneurs across Jammu and Kashmir, it is imperative to enhance the package to Rs 75,000 crore and to adjust more units from the savings accrued through reduced GST and plant & machinery costs.

He stated that the UT Administration's proposal to increase the package and to consider registration of around 150 more units, along with clearing 570 applications that are complete in all respects, is a much-needed step. We fully endorse the efforts of LG Manoj Sinha and the UT Government in pursuing this matter with the Centre.

Gupta further emphasized that early approval will not only provide much-needed incentives to existing and new units till 2037, but will also generate large-scale employment opportunities. As per the original policy, the scheme was envisioned to give an industrial boost of Rs 28,400 crore and create around three lakh jobs in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that Industrialists as well as the Industrial houses who have applied for registration under the NCSS had pinned high hopes on the apex committee meeting. A positive decision on enhancement of incentives and adjustment of all pending units will send a strong signal to investors and give fresh momentum to industrialization in the region.

CCI chief appealed to the Union Government to take care of the existing units as their survival is very difficult without the support of the incentives given by the Union Government.

The other officer bearers present in the meeting include Anil Gupta, Rajeev Gupta, Manish Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Rajesh Gupta-II.