CCBL depositors urge PM, CM to protect their savings, resolve JDA plot issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 22: A meeting of the depositors of Citizens Cooperative Bank Ltd, Jammu was held here today to discuss the difficulties being faced by thousands of depositors and to seek urgent intervention from the top authorities for resolving the issues concerning the bank.

The depositors said that they have been facing difficulties regarding access to their deposited funds and urged the Government of India, Government of Jammu & Kashmir and all concerned authorities to take necessary steps for an early resolution.

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The depositors appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to personally take cognizance of the matter and ensure that a concrete solution is found for the benefit of the thousands of families whose savings are deposited with the bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Satish Kumar, a depositor, urged CM Omar Abdullah to personally intervene in the matter concerning the plot of the bank purchased from the Jammu Development Authority (JDA). He explained that the bank had purchased the plot from JDA in 1995 after paying approximately Rs 46 lakh, and that regular annual payments towards the rent/charges of the plot have also been made. He appealed to the Chief Minister to personally examine the matter and help facilitate an early resolution in the interest of the bank and its depositors.

Another depositor, Inder Pal Singh, appealed PM Narendra Modi to issue necessary instruction for ensuring that problems of the depositors can be resolved at the earliest.

Others present in the meeting included: Surinder Sharma, Vijay Gupta, Sanjay Sharma, Birbal Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Shagun Gupta, Ram Prasad, Asha Gupta, Sunita Gupta, Aarakshit, Kewal Krishan, Ashok Rasotra, Madhu Bala, Avtar Singh, Vivek Gupta, Vipin Dubey, Ankush Sharma, Inder Pal, Parshotam Sharma, Sushma Gandotra, Ajay Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Aaditya Magotra, Ashish Gupta, Aman Gupta, Rajesh Khajuria, Rajesh Gupta, Anuj Gupta, Ravish Gupta, Amit Gupta, Sunil Sharma, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Arjun Pal Singh, Rani Devi, Subadra Kumari, Vimal Raina, Suman Dass, Simmi Kumari, Vipul Sharma, Amit Gupta and Swami Raj Gandotra.