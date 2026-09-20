CCB depositors’ delegation calls on CCI president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: A deputation of Citizens Cooperative Bank depositors today met with the President Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Arun Gupta and briefed that we are facing a devastating and stressful situation having primary working capital frozen especially when our day today operation and payroll rely entirely on these accounts creates an immediate liquidity price for our businesses.

The RBI has allowed to withdraw Rs 1.25 lakhs only during a period of six months which has created a sense of insecurity among the depositors. We have more than 50 lakhs in our accounts and now the operation of our business have stopped due to lack of finance.

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The deputation further said that the depositors have deposited their hard earned money with the Bank for managing their essential requirements like study and marriage of their children, to meet the Medical treatment Expenses. They also said that with these restrictions it is impossible for the businessmen to carry on their business smoothly as due to restricted withdrawal facility the depositors are unable to access their own hard earned money deposited with the bank when required.

The deputation further demanded that the government should come forward and provide suitable funds for the revival of the Citizen Cooperative Bank as was done by providing Rs 366 crore in 2022 for revival of Central Cooperative Bank Anantnag and Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank.

The deputation further requested the president CCI, to take up the matter with the Chief Minister to get the land allotted to Citizen Cooperative Bank for JDA long back just to maintain the CRR of the bank. President CCI assured the deputation that he will take up the matter with the Chief Minister to resolve the issue of land allotted to the bank for making the bank fully operational.

The deputation comprised of Sanjay Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Ashish Chopra, Anil Gupta, Sunil Sharma, Anuj Gupta, Raman Sharma, Rajesh Kuamr Gupta, Sarang Sharma, Jyoti Gupta and thers.