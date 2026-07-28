CBSE Kho Kho Cluster XVIII C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Jammu Sanskriti School concluded the CBSE Kho Kho Cluster XVIII Boys & Girls Championship 2026-27 with a grand valedictory function after four days of spirited competition. The tournament witnessed participation of 42 girls' teams and 27 boys' teams from CBSE-affiliated schools across the region.

Despite inclement weather, players displayed remarkable determination and sportsmanship in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls.

Advertisement

In the championship, Army Public School, Jammu Cantt won the Under-14 boys' title, while Divine Will Public School, Batala emerged champions in the Under-14 girls' and Under-17 girls' categories. MCS Pathankot clinched the Under-17 boys' title, Shifaly International School, Ludhiana won the Under-19 boys' championship and MGN Public School, Jalandhar lifted the Under-19 girls' title.

Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson Rohini Aima, the chief guest, congratulated the winners and participants, saying discipline, determination and teamwork are the true hallmarks of sportsmanship.

The championship was conducted under the supervision of Manmohan Singh, CBSE Observer, with technical support from the Jammu & Kashmir Kho Kho Association. Tarmeet Raina, Joint Secretary of the association and Administrative Officer of Jammu Sanskriti School, coordinated the event along with the association's technical officials.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Principal Avneet Budharaja, faculty members, coaches, officials and participants, and concluded with the presentation of trophies, medals and certificates.