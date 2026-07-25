CBSE Kho Kho Cluster XVIII C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Jammu Sanskriti School inaugurated the CBSE Cluster XVIII Kho Kho Championship (Boys and Girls) 2026-27 with great enthusiasm, marking the beginning of the four-day sporting event being held from July 24 to 27.

The championship has brought together 42 girls' teams and 27 boys' teams from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country. The tournament provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent while promoting discipline, teamwork, resilience and sportsmanship.

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Despite intermittent rainfall, the inaugural ceremony was conducted successfully. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and an invocation. The scheduled march past had to be cancelled due to persistent rain; however, the enthusiasm of participants remained undiminished.

Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson Rohini Aima, who was the chief guest, formally declared the championship open. The championship is being conducted under the observation of CBSE Observer Manmohan Singh and under the guidance of officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Kho Kho Association. Competitions are being held in the Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls.