CBSE Issues Guidelines For Class Xii Supplementary Practical Exams; Students Asked To Contact Schools By July 27

Panchkula, July 23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released comprehensive guidelines for the administration of the Class XII Supplementary Practical Examinations-2026.

Eligible students are instructed to contact their respective schools or examination centres by July 27 to obtain information regarding their practical examination schedules. The practical examinations are scheduled to take place from July 29 to August 4.

The Board said the guidelines apply to candidates placed in the Repeat in Practical (RP) and Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB) categories. Students in the RP category will have to appear only in the practical examination, with their earlier theory marks being retained. Those in the RB category will be required to reappear in both theory and practical examinations.

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CBSE has advised all eligible candidates to approach their schools or examination centres with their admit card and mark sheet by July 27 to ascertain the date, time and venue of their practical examinations. Students have also been instructed to report at the examination venue as per the schedule communicated by their schools or centres.

According to the guidelines, practical examinations of regular candidates will be conducted in their own schools, while private candidates will appear at the examination centres allotted for their theory papers. In cases where the allotted centre does not have the required laboratory facilities for a particular subject, the concerned CBSE Regional Office will arrange the practical examination at a nearby school or examination centre.

The Board has also laid down strict procedures for schools conducting the examinations. It said external examiners for Class XII practicals will be appointed only by the respective CBSE Regional Offices, and schools are not authorised to appoint them independently.

Schools have been directed to upload practical marks on the CBSE portal on the same day as the examination, after which no request for correction or modification of marks will be entertained.

The guidelines are aimed at ensuring the smooth, transparent and uniform conduct of supplementary practical examinations across the country while helping eligible students complete the examination process without procedural delays. (Agencies)