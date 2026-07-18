CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam Results Out; 59% Candidates Improve Numbers

NEW DELHI, Jul 18: The CBSE on Saturday declared the results for its Class 10 second board exams, in which the pass percentage rose to 96.78, officials said.

The pass percentage in the first edition was 93.6 per cent, and the new pass percentage is the overall figure after combining the two results, they said.

“Over 6.63 lakh candidates appeared for the second edition of the board exams, out of which more than 5.13 lakh appeared for improvement. Over 59 per cent of candidates improved their performance as compared to the main exam,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. (Agencies)