CBSE Asks Schools To Encourage Students, Parents To Take Cyber Hygiene Certification Course

New Delhi, Jul 1: The CBSE has directed its affiliated schools to promote cyber safety by encouraging students, teachers and parents to enrol in a 2.5-hour cyber hygiene certification course and establish cyber clubs to organise monthly awareness activities, according to officials.

"The initiative, under a nationwide campaign by the Home Minister's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene among students, teachers and parents. This is crucial as children's increasing use of digital platforms exposes them to online risks, including grooming, cyberbullying, identity theft, online harassment, and financial cyberfraud," a senior board official said.

The board has advised schools to organise activities such as quizzes, speeches, poster-making competitions, pledge drives, debates, and awareness sessions on the first Wednesday of every month, observed as "Cyber Jagrookta Diwas". Schools may also integrate cyber awareness into annual events, parent-teacher interactions and special campaigns.

Officials have advised schools to circulate a cyber safety pledge among students, asking them to get their parents' signatures. The pledge focuses on safe online practices, responsible social media use, and basic cyber hygiene.

CBSE has asked schools to display cyber awareness advisories on parent portals, share a cybercrime awareness comic book prepared by MHA, encourage students and parents to follow "Cyberdost" on social media and use interactive awareness material such as the cyber awareness "Snake and Ladder" game.

"Awareness is our strongest preventive tool. By reaching students, teachers and parents through schools, we are creating a culture of cyber safety that can help protect families and communities from emerging online threats," said I4C director Nishant Kumar. (Agencies)