CB’s EOW files chargesheet in Rs 3.55 cr property fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu has filed a chargesheet against a man and his wife for allegedly cheating a Jammu-based doctor of Rs 3.55 crore in a property deal.

A Crime Branch official said the accused, identified as Pieary Lal Koul and his wife Nirmala Koul, residents of Sainik Colony, Jammu, allegedly agreed to sell a residential plot along with a constructed house in the area to Dr Ajay Wakhloo, Director of Ankur Maitrika Hospital, despite the property being mortgaged with J&K Bank.

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Quoting the complaint, he said, an agreement to sell was executed on February 21, 2025, following which the complainant transferred around Rs 3.55 crore through bank transactions, cheques and cash to facilitate the deal and clear the outstanding loan.

However, investigation conducted by DySP Vishal Sharma revealed that the accused had allegedly concealed the fact that the property was already mortgaged with the bank against outstanding loan liabilities, the Crime Branch official said.

He said after collecting oral, documentary and financial evidence, the EOW filed the chargesheet before the competent court under sections 318 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for judicial determination.

Meanwhile, SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu has advised people to remain cautious while entering into property transactions and report financial frauds to the Crime Branch at sspcrimejmu@jkpolice.gov.in or contact 0191-2578901.