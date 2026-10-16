CB’s EOW files chargesheet in Rs 20.28 lakh optical fibre fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: The Crime Branch Jammu's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a chargesheet against three persons for allegedly duping a Ramban resident of Rs 20.28 lakh on the pretext of awarding an optical fibre installation contract, officials said today.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Judicial Magistrate Munsiff, Ramban, in connection with FIR number 15/2023 registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), they said.

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According to officials, the case originated from a complaint lodged by one Gani Sham, a resident of Hiller, Jath Gali in Ramban, who alleged that the accused Himant Mintoo, Pervaiz Ahmed Mir and Balwan Singh, a numberdar of Sawni village, posed as employees of Dhruv Optical Fiber Pvt Ltd, lured him into a fraudulent business deal.

The investigation, conducted by Inspector Meenu Sharma, revealed that the complainant was allegedly cheated of Rs 20.28 lakh on the pretext of awarding him a 107-km wire installation contract on the Ramban-Mahore route, the officials further said.

The probe found that the company, registered in 2013-14, had been closed and struck off the list of registered companies. The work orders and cheques provided to the complainant were also found to be fraudulent, officials said.

On the basis of the evidence collected, the Crime Branch filed chargesheet in the court of law, seeking judicial determination against the accused persons besides requesting the court to initiate proceedings under section 512 of the Code of Criminal Procedure against Himant Mintoo, who is absconding.

Meanwhile, the SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu has advised the general public to remain vigilant against economic frauds and report such cases to the EOW Jammu on sspcrimejmu@jkpolice.gov.in or by calling on 0191-2578901.