CB’s EOW files chargesheet in 2013 PRC fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Jammu, has filed a chargesheet against four persons, including two deceased former Government officials, in a 2013 case involving the alleged fraudulent procurement of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) through fabrication of census records and lineage details.

A Crime Branch official said the chargesheet in FIR number 11/2013, registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC and section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was filed before the Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Jammu.

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Quoting the investigation part, he said, Lakhan Singh, originally a West Pakistan Refugee from Sialkot, allegedly procured PRCs for himself and his family after shifting from Punjab to Jammu by manipulating census records and lineage details in connivance with revenue officials.

The investigation, led by DySP Faisal Arif Rishu, revealed that the allegedly forged certificates were subsequently used by his sons to secure Government benefits, he said.

While Prem Singh allegedly secured employment in the Estates Department, his brother Prabhakar Singh used the certificate to contest and serve two terms as Sarpanch, the Crime Branch official further said.

He said the main accused, Lakhan Singh, a retired Power Development Department employee, and Sat Paul Gupta, the then Tehsildar Jammu, have since died.

However, the investigation established the alleged involvement of their surviving co-accused, Prem Singh, a retired Estates Department employee, and Prabhakar Singh, a former Sarpanch, the Crime Branch official said.

The chargesheet has been filed against all four accused for judicial proceedings, he said.

Meanwhile, SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu has advised people to remain vigilant against economic offences and report such cases to the Crime Branch.

He said complaints can be sent to sspcrimejmu@jkpolice. gov.in or registered through telephone number 0191-2578901.