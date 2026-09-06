CB’s EOW files charge-sheet in Rs 1.38 cr treasury fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu has filed a supplementary charge-sheet before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Reasi, in a case involving alleged misappropriation and diversion of Government funds amounting to Rs 1.38 crore from Sub-Treasury Dharmari.

Officials said the charge-sheet has been filed in case FIR Number 19/2024, registered in connection with the alleged manipulation of the Treasury-Net system and preparation and use of forged bills and vouchers under pension and National Pension System (NPS) heads. The funds were allegedly diverted into personal bank accounts.

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The case was initially registered at Police Station Arnas on the basis of a written complaint lodged by District Treasury Officer Reasi Qamar Rehman. The investigation was later transferred to the EOW, Crime Branch Jammu, for a detailed probe.

Officials said during the investigation, the agency examined treasury records, bank transactions, bills and vouchers related to the case. The questioned bills and vouchers were also sent for forensic examination.

The FSL report and other documentary and oral evidence collected during the probe indicated that the fake bills and vouchers were allegedly prepared by the principal accused, they said, adding that the investigation also examined the signatures appearing on the documents and their links with the concerned officials.

Officials further said that the investigation has established offences under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 477-A and 120-B of the IPC against three principal accused - Ali Hussain Shah, Balbir Singh and Ajeet Kumar.

Seven other accused - Arshad-e-Azam, Abrar-e-Azam, Rubeena Kousar, Mohd Rafiq, Shokat Ali, Mohammad Ashraf and Nasib Mohammad - have been booked under sections 411 and 120-B of the IPC for allegedly receiving and retaining government funds dishonestly, they said.

The supplementary charge-sheet has been presented before the CJM Reasi for judicial determination, officials added.

Further investigation into the case remains open under section 173(8) CrPC to trace any additional diversion of Government funds and ascertain the involvement of other persons, if any.

Meanwhile, the SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu, Faisal Qureshi has advised the public to remain vigilant against economic frauds and report such cases to the Crime Branch.