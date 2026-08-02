CB’s EOW chargesheets former insurance employee in Rs 10.75L fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Jammu, has filed a chargesheet against a former employee of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company for his alleged involvement in cheating, forgery and fraud in connection with a fraudulent insurance claim involving over Rs 10.75 lakh.

A Crime Branch official said the chargesheet was presented against the accused Parul Sharma before the Court of the 3rd Additional Munsiff Judge, Jammu, in connection with FIR number 02/2013 registered under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

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He said the case was registered on the complaint of Deepak Bhat, then Branch incharge of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Jammu, who alleged that the accused fraudulently surrendered a life insurance policy using forged documents and diverted Rs 10,75,742.95 into a fake SBI account opened in the genuine policyholder's name.

According to him, the investigators also found that similar attempts had been made to fraudulently surrender two other insurance policies.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch collected records from the insurance company and the State Bank of India, which revealed that the accused had obtained duplicate policy documents, forged surrender papers and opened the fake bank account using fabricated documents, the Crime Branch official said.

He said the investigation, supported by witness statements, documentary evidence and forensic examination, established the accused's involvement in the fraud.

After completing the investigation, he said the Crime Branch filed the chargesheet before the court for judicial proceedings.