CB’s EOW arrests absconder from Budgam in Govt job fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu has arrested an absconder from Budgam who had been evading arrest since 2024 in connection with a Government job fraud case, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kralpora in Budgam district, was wanted in a case registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 120 of the RPC at Police Station Crime Branch Jammu in 2018. He was declared an absconder by a court under Section 512 of the CrPC in March 2026.

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Officials said the case pertains to allegations that the accused and his associates cheated several people on the pretext of providing Government jobs. They allegedly prepared forged documents and issued fake appointment orders to dupe the victims of Rs 8 lakh.

Acting on specific information about his presence in his native village, a team constituted by the SHO, EOW Jammu, apprehended him, officials said.

He was subsequently produced before the court of Sub-Judge, Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, which remanded him to two days of judicial custody at Ambphalla Jail.

With this arrest, the EOW has apprehended five absconders during the last three months.

SSP Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu has urged other accused evading judicial proceedings to surrender and cooperate with the legal process, warning that failure to do so may invite action under law.