CBK files chargesheet against NT for forgery

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch J&K today filed a chargesheet against a serving Naib Tehsildar in an alleged revenue record forgery case in North Kashmir's Kupwara.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused, while serving as a Patwari, allegedly forged official revenue records and manipulated land documents in an attempt to fraudulently secure ownership of jointly held ancestral property.

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The chargesheet in FIR No. 33/2021, registered under Sections 167, 417, 466 and 468 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), was presented before the Court of the Sub-Judge/Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Kupwara, against Leyaket Ali Khan, son of Mehboobullah Khan, a resident of Babapora Haihama, Kupwara.

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According to the Crime Branch, the case stemmed from a complaint alleging that the accused manipulated revenue records to transfer jointly owned ancestral land in Halqa Haihama/Gundi Sana in favour of himself and his brother.

During the investigation, the EOW found that while serving as a Patwari, the accused allegedly made false entries in the Khasra Girdawari registers, replaced pages of official revenue records and forged revenue documents to falsely establish ownership and possession of the ancestral land.

The Crime Branch said the alleged attempt to obtain wrongful ownership was thwarted after the Revenue Department detected the irregularities in time and took corrective action before any illegal transfer could be effected.

Investigators said sufficient evidence was found to establish offences under Sections 167, 417, 466 and 468 RPC, following which the chargesheet was filed before the competent court for judicial adjudication.

The Crime Branch said further proceedings in the case will now be taken up by the court in accordance with law.