CBK chargesheets man in Cambodia job fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, of the Crime Branch today filed a chargesheet against a man from North Kashmir's Pattan for allegedly duping a job aspirant of lakhs of rupees by luring him with a fake job offer in Cambodia before forcing him into online scam operations.

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The chargesheet in FIR No. 19/2026 has been filed under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Mohd Yaseen Rather, son of Nisar Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kripalpora Payeen, Pattan, before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class.

According to the Crime Branch, the case was registered after the victim alleged that the accused had promised him a job as a Computer Operator in Cambodia with a monthly salary of Rs 90,000.

Believing the offer to be genuine, the complainant transferred lakhs of rupees to the accused's bank account and incurred additional expenses on visa processing, travel and other related formalities.

However, the investigation revealed that after reaching Cambodia, the complainant was allegedly forced to participate in online scam operations instead of being provided the promised employment.

The Crime Branch said the investigation substantiated the allegations, following which the chargesheet was filed before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

The EOW advised the public to exercise caution while accepting overseas job offers and urged job seekers to verify the credentials of recruiters before making any payments or travelling abroad.

It also appealed to the public to promptly report suspected economic frauds to the agency. Victims can submit complaints through the EOW Kashmir's official email.