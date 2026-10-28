CBK chargesheets man accused of duping 12 Srinagar residents 

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27: The Special Crime Wing Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed a charge-sheet against a man accused of allegedly duping 12 Srinagar residents of Rs 16.78 lakh through a purported forex investment scheme that promised substantial returns within a short period.

According to a statement issued today by the agency, the charge-sheet has been filed before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, against Sunil Singh, a resident of Pratap Vihar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with FIR No. 18/2022 registered at Police Station Special Crime Wing, Kashmir.

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The accused has been charged under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 read with Section 23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by Abid Hussain Joo and 11 other Srinagar residents, who alleged that Singh induced them to invest their money in a purported forex investment venture operating under the name of Tronix Power & Capital Investment Programme, Delhi, by promising lucrative returns within a short period.

The agency said its investigation revealed that an aggregate amount of Rs 16,78,500 had been transferred by the complainants through banking channels into bank accounts linked to the accused.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also conveyed that the investment programme was not registered with it, the statement said.

Following the completion of the investigation and examination of the evidence collected, the Special Crime Wing submitted the charge-sheet before the competent court for judicial consideration and further proceedings in accordance with law.