CBK chargesheets Kupwara man facing 15 criminal cases

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 4: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of Crime Branch J&K has filed two chargesheets against a Kupwara man already facing 15 criminal cases across the Kashmir Valley, accusing him of defrauding job aspirants of around Rs 62 lakh through promises of Government employment and land allotment, the agency said today.

The accused, Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Abdul Rahim Mir, resident of Kalaroos Lishtiyal in Kupwara, has been chargesheeted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, in two separate cases involving allegations of cheating, impersonation, forgery and fraudulent collection of money.

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In one case, FIR No. 13/2026, registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the EOW investigation established allegations that Mir cheated a person of Rs 2.10 lakh on the pretext of providing employment.

The investigation further alleged that he furnished a fake and forged appointment order purportedly issued by the Airport Authority of India to support the promise of employment.

In the second case, FIR No. 10/2025, registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 of the IPC, the accused allegedly impersonated himself as a Duty Officer attached to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

According to the EOW, Mir used the alleged identity to promise Government jobs and land at SDA Colony, Bemina, and collected around Rs 60 lakh from victims.

He allegedly provided fake appointment letters and land-allotment documents to those who paid him money.

The two cases, therefore, involve an alleged total fraud of around Rs 62.10 lakh, with the EOW alleging that the accused used forged official-looking documents and impersonation to lend credibility to his promises.

The chargesheets have now been filed before the court for judicial determination.

The EOW said Mir is involved in 15 separate criminal cases registered across the Kashmir Valley, highlighting his alleged repeated involvement in fraudulent activities.