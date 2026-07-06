CBK chargesheets 5 persons in loan fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 5: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch J&K has filed a chargesheet against five persons for allegedly securing Rs 60 lakh in loans from J&K Bank by using forged revenue records and fabricated title documents, officials said today.

The chargesheet in FIR No. 05/2019, registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar.

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The accused have been identified as Sheikh Samiullah of Arampora Nawakadal, Abdul Ahad Bhat of Mufti Bagh Harwan, Ghulam Nabi Baqal of Saderabal Hazratbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi of HMT Zainkote and Sartaj Ahmad Hakeem of Nai Sadak Habba Kadal, all residents of Srinagar.

According to the Crime Branch, the investigation was launched after J&K Bank lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had fraudulently obtained a Rs 30-lakh term loan from its Zainkote branch and a Rs 30-lakh cash credit facility from its Residency Road branch in 2007 by mortgaging properties on the basis of forged revenue records and fabricated title documents.

The accused later defaulted on repayment of the loans and subsequent, verification by the Revenue Department confirmed that the mortgage documents and revenue extracts submitted to the bank were forged, the agency said.

The investigation found that the accused, led by Sheikh Samiullah, allegedly acted in criminal conspiracy to deceive the bank and misappropriate the loan amount by creating and using forged documents to secure the credit facilities, officials said.

Following completion of the investigation, the EOW filed the chargesheet before the court for trial.