CBK chargesheets 4 in fake certificate case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 2: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir today produced a chargesheet before the court against four accused persons for securing Government jobs through fake and forged educational testimonials.

The CBK in a statement said that the chargesheet was filed in FIR No. 16/2014 under Sections 420, 468 and 471 RPC before the Court of Forest Magistrate, Srinagar against four accused Shuja Jeelani, son of Ghulam Jeelani of Pamposh Colony Chanapora Srinagar; Mohammad Iqbal, son of Mohammad Usman of Umer Colony, Lal Nagar Chanapora Srinagar; Nisar Ahmad Wani, son of Nasir Ahmad Wani of Malwari Pulwama and Riyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Abaul Aziz Shah of Midoora Awantipora Pulwama.

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The case was registered following a complaint alleging that four candidates selected by the Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB) for various posts in the Health Department had secured their appointments on the basis of fake and forged educational testimonials.

"During verification, the documents submitted by the accused were found to be forged and inconsistent with the records furnished at the time of selection. Consequently, their selections were cancelled. The investigation established that the accused had dishonestly procured government employment by using forged certificates, thereby cheating the authorities," the statement said.