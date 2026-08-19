CBK charges man for bid to influence probe

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 18: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch today filed a chargesheet against a Budgam resident for allegedly attempting to influence an ongoing investigation by transferring money into the bank account of an investigating officer.

The chargesheet was presented before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, in connection with FIR No. 28/2026 against Ghulam Ahmad Ganie of Mirgund, Budgam.

Advertisement

He has been booked under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 228 and 229 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the Crime Branch, Ganie is also an accused in FIR No. 11/2021, which is currently under investigation by EOW Kashmir.

The fresh case was registered after a complaint alleged that he transferred Rs 10,000 into the bank account of an investigating officer with the intention of bribing and influencing the probe in the earlier case.

Officials said a detailed investigation was launched following receipt of the complaint.

During the probe, evidence was collected and the allegations were examined, leading investigators to conclude that the accused was involved in the alleged act.

Based on the findings, EOW filed the chargesheet before the anti-corruption court for judicial determination.