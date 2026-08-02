CBK charges Bank Manager, clerk for embezzlement

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch today filed a chargesheet against a retired branch manager and a cashier-cum-clerk for the alleged embezzlement of Rs 3.11 crore from the Central Co-operative Bank's Langate branch.

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According to the agency, the investigation concluded that the accused, acting in criminal conspiracy, fraudulently sanctioned fictitious loans and unauthorized overdrafts, causing substantial loss to the bank.

The chargesheet in FIR No. 25/2016, registered under Sections 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), has been filed before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Handwara, the Crime Branch said.

The case originated from a written communication by the then Registrar, Co-operative Societies, J&K, alleging large-scale financial irregularities and embezzlement in various branches of the Central Co-operative Bank, Baramulla.

According to the Crime Branch, the investigation established that the then Branch Manager of the Langate branch, in connivance with another accused, fraudulently sanctioned fictitious loans and allowed overdrafts far beyond his delegated financial authority.

Investigators found that these fraudulent transactions led to the alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 3.11 crore from the bank.

The Crime Branch said the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to facilitate the illegal transactions, causing substantial wrongful loss to the bank.

It added that the allegations were substantiated during the investigation, following which the chargesheet was filed before the competent court for judicial adjudication.

The accused named in the chargesheet are Ghulam Mohd Beigh, a retired Branch Manager and resident of Kenyal Tarthpora, Handwara, and Abdul Hamid Gojrii, a Cashier-cum-Clerk and resident of Gund Karim Khan, Rafiabad.

The Crime Branch advised the public to remain vigilant against economic fraud and report any suspicious financial activities to the Senior Superintendent of Police, EOW Kashmir. Complaints can also be lodged through email.