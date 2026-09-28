CBK arrests absconder involved in 5 cases

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 27: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir has arrested a long-absconding accused allegedly involved in five cases of cheating, forgery and fraudulent land transactions involving migrant properties, with the agency alleging that he used multiple identities to facilitate land deals involving crores of rupees.

The accused, identified as Soom Nath Koul, son of Kalash Nath Koul, resident of 22-Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, Karnataka, and presently residing at Janipur, Jammu, was arrested in compliance with the orders of the Court of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar, the agency said today.

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A special EOW team constituted to execute the court orders traced and apprehended Koul after sustained efforts.

The Crime Branch said he had remained absconding for several years, during which Hue and Cry Notices were issued and published to trace him.

According to the EOW, the five cases registered against Koul with Crime Branch Kashmir involve allegations of cheating, forgery and fraudulent transactions of migrant properties through allegedly forged Powers of Attorney and agreements to sell.

The agency alleged that Koul used multiple identities, including Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hadi Nath Dhar, to evade detection and carry out the alleged transactions.

During investigation, the EOW alleged that Koul induced people to purchase land by presenting himself under different identities and cheated them in connection with land deals involving crores of rupees.

The alleged fraud was reportedly carried out in connivance with other accused persons.

In one of the cases, the agency said, a chargesheet had been filed against him in absentia under Section 512 CrPC.

His arrest comes days after the EOW arrested Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar, son of Abdul Khaliq Dar, resident of Jawalapora, Samson, Budgam, who was allegedly found involved in the same case.

The EOW said further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged financial fraud, identify the land transactions involved and establish the role of other persons allegedly connected with the offences.