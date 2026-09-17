CBJ raids Ultrasound Clinic
Excelsior Correspondent KISHTWAR, Sept 16: Crime Branch Jammu (CBJ), here today, raided an ultrasound clinic in connection with the ongoing investigation into the rape and death of a 14-year-old minor tribal girl in Kishtwar. Click here to watch video The...
Excelsior Correspondent
KISHTWAR, Sept 16: Crime Branch Jammu (CBJ), here today, raided an ultrasound clinic in connection with the ongoing investigation into the rape and death of a 14-year-old minor tribal girl in Kishtwar.
Advertisement
The teenager was allegedly raped by her school teacher for several months and she died on August 20 while undergoing a pregnancy termination procedure.
The raid at the ultrasound clinic was conducted in connection with the ongoing investigation.
Advertisement