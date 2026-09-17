CBJ raids Ultrasound Clinic

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 16: Crime Branch Jammu (CBJ), here today, raided an ultrasound clinic in connection with the ongoing investigation into the rape and death of a 14-year-old minor tribal girl in Kishtwar.

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The teenager was allegedly raped by her school teacher for several months and she died on August 20 while undergoing a pregnancy termination procedure.

The raid at the ultrasound clinic was conducted in connection with the ongoing investigation.