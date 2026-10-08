CBIC To Launch Faceless Assessment From Fy28 For Taxpayers Registered Under Multiple CGST Jurisdictions

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is working to implement a centralised assessment system for about 2 lakh taxpayers registered under central GST jurisdiction but having businesses in multiple states by April 1.

Currently, there are about 69.5 lakh taxpayers exclusively in CGST jurisdiction. Amongst those, about 2 lakh are under multiple CGST jurisdictions either within one state or across different states.

"Going forward, we intend to bring a centralised tax administration for these multiple CGST jurisdiction taxpayers with a unified window for all their CGST-related functions," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

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Briefing reporters after the 57th GST Council meeting, the minister said it approved a concept note on the proposal of a single window for scrutiny of returns, audit, adjudications, appeals, taxpayer services and grievance redressal for CGST taxpayers.

Sitharaman said the framework for faceless assessment for CGST taxpayers will be put up for consultation and will be implemented from the next fiscal year, 2027-28.

Under the proposed framework, tax notices, hearings and orders would be dealt with on a national platform rather than individual formations.

It would be similar to the faceless assessment system.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi said the faceless assessment framework will be put up for public consultation by the end of this year.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), taxpayers have been divided between CGST and SGST officers based on a formula decided by the GST Council to ensure a single interface.

All administrative control over 90 per cent of taxpayers having turnover below Rs 1.5 crore vests with state tax administration. The remaining 10 per cent is with central tax administration.

Taxpayers with turnover above Rs 1.5 crore are divided equally between Central and state tax administration.

As part of the plan, the CBIC is working towards a centralised system for taxpayers in its jurisdiction, under which notices, hearings and orders would be handled on one national platform rather than through individual formations.

A taxpayer registered under CGST operating in several states would then deal with one system instead of several offices, a source said, adding that "the work is at the design stage, and it is the direction in which central administration of this tax is moving". (Agencies)