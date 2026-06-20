CBI traps, arrests 2 SMC officials for bribery

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today trapped and arrested two employees of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000.

A CBI spokesperson said the agency caught Sajad Hussain Bhat, In-Charge Dealing Assistant, and Javid Ahmad Ganie, a Consolidated Worker, both posted in the office of the Executive Engineer, Left River Works Division (LRWD) of the SMC, while allegedly accepting the bribe amount.

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“CBI team caught Sajad Hussain Bhat, In-Charge Dealing Assistant, and Javid Ahmad Ganie, a Consolidated Worker, both posted in the office of the Executive Engineer, Left River Works Division (LRWD) of the SMC, red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe amount,” the spokesperson said.

Following the trap, the agency conducted searches at the residence of Sajad Kawoosa near Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga in Srinagar’s Bhagat Barzulla area.

The bribe money was allegedly meant to be channelled to the officer. However, the CBI has not officially confirmed this claim.

Kawoosa is presently serving as Executive Engineer and is also holding the additional charge of Superintending Engineer in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

The CBI was carrying out further investigation into the matter when reports last came in.