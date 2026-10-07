CHANDIGARH, Oct 6: The Central Bureau of Investigation searched Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's camp office in Chandigarh today, a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the federal agency to investigate corruption allegations linked to officials in the chief minister's office.

CBI teams also carried out searches at other locations, including the residence of Mann's Officer on Special Duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman at Gharachon village and the home of a relative of Ghuman in Mohali, according to reports.

The searches marked a sharp escalation in a case stemming from communications sent by the Enforcement Directorate to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav alleging corruption involving Ghuman and others.

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Mann accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of using federal investigative agencies to target him and his government ahead of elections.

"The BJP has started preparing for the Punjab elections. A CBI raid was conducted at my camp office," Mann said in a social media post.

"Now, the ED and CBI will be misused in Punjab to defame the Punjab government and me. The BJP is rattled by the love and support I am receiving from the people," he added.

The BJP did not immediately respond to Mann's allegations about Tuesday's searches.

A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor on Monday directed the CBI to register a criminal case and conduct what it described as a fair investigation into allegations raised in three ED communications to the Punjab police. The agency was asked to submit a report within two months.

The proceedings arose from a public interest litigation filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf after the Punjab Police did not register an FIR on the basis of the ED communications.

The ED alleged that Ghuman and private individuals were linked to a network involving improper influence over transfers and postings, access to confidential government documents, arms licences, government approvals and other official decisions. Those allegations have not been proven in court, and the CBI investigation will examine whether criminal offences were committed.

The High Court said the material placed before it indicated that a fair and transparent investigation was required.

"State of Punjab as well as Punjab Police would render all assistance to the CBI in carrying out a fair investigation," the court said.

The court was also critical of the Punjab Police's handling of the information supplied by the ED, noting that only a preliminary inquiry appeared to have been conducted and that Ghuman had not been called to join the probe.

Hours before the CBI searches, the Punjab government moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Punjab, sought an urgent hearing on Tuesday and argued that the case raised questions concerning the federal structure. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant declined to hear the matter immediately but indicated that it could be listed on Wednesday or Thursday.

"Not today. We will try to accommodate you tomorrow or the day after," the Chief Justice told Singh, according to the court proceedings reported on Tuesday.

Singh also linked the timing of the proceedings to the coming elections, telling the court: "During election time, these kinds of cases are being trumped up."

The allegations at the centre of the case remain allegations. The High Court's direction for a CBI investigation does not by itself establish criminal liability against Ghuman or any other person named in the material.

(UNI)