CBI Registers Formal FIR in SMC Corruption Case; In-Charge SE Absconding

Srinagar, June 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally registered an FIR against an Executive Engineer of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), who is also holding charge as In-Charge

Superintending Engineer (SE), and a Peon of the civic body in connection with an alleged bribe-for-clearance case involving the processing of a contractor’s bill and signing of an official agreement.

While one of the accused is already in CBI custody following a trap operation, the In-Charge SE is absconding and is reportedly evading arrest.

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According to the FIR, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Dot Com, a contractor alleged that his firm had been allotted the work of installation of a 9-metre high mast pole and a 200-watt high mast light at Saderbal Chowk in Srinagar in April 2025. The contractor stated that the work was completed within the stipulated time and the bill was duly submitted to the department. However, the bill remained unprocessed as the agreement had not been signed by the concerned Executive Engineer.

The contractor alleged that when he met Executive Engineer Er Sajad Kawoosa on June 18, 2026, regarding the matter, the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for signing the agreement and facilitating the processing of the bill. Unwilling to pay the alleged bribe, the contractor approached the CBI and lodged a written complaint seeking action against the officials involved.

The complaint was marked for verification by the CBI. During the verification process, the agency allegedly established a demand for a bribe amounting to Rs 5,000 on the part of Sajad Hussain Bhat, a Peon posted in the office of the Executive Engineer, Left River Works Division (LRWD), Srinagar Municipal Corporation. The verification report further said that the demand was allegedly made by the Peon in conspiracy with Executive Engineer Er Sajad Kawoosa and that the Executive Engineer had allegedly communicated the demand through hand gestures.

Following the verification, the CBI on Friday laid a trap and caught Sajad Hussain Bhat red-handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe amount of Rs 5,000. He was subsequently taken into custody by the investigating agency.

The CBI also carried out searches at the residence of Er Sajad Kawoosa near Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga in the Bhagat Barzulla area of Srinagar. However, the officer could not be apprehended and is currently absconding, with sources saying he is evading arrest.

Based on the findings of the verification and trap proceedings, the CBI registered FIR No. RC1232026A0006 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended, read with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), against Er Sajad Kawoosa, Executive Engineer and InCharge Superintending Engineer, SMC, and Sajad Hussain Bhat, Peon, SMC.

Notably, Er Sajad Kawoosa was felicitated by the District Administration Srinagar earlier this year for rendering distinguished and meritorious services in public administration and service delivery. The CBI is continuing its investigation into the case and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding officer. (KDC)