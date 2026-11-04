CBI raids four locations in Jammu, Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted searches at four locations in Jammu and Rajouri districts in connection with alleged violations involving operation of stone crusher units without valid Consent to Operate (CTO) permissions and allocation of works without completing the tendering process, sources said.

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The premises searched included the District Mineral Officer (DMO) Jammu office, a stone crusher unit and a mining block established over the Tawi River in Jammu district, besides a Public Works Department (PWD) office in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

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Sources said the stone crusher unit and Mining Block in Jammu district were allegedly operating without valid CTO permissions or despite being denied such clearances.

The searches at the PWD office in Nowshera were carried out over allegations that work contracts had been awarded to certain firms without completing the prescribed tendering process and following due procedure for selection of eligible bidders.

During the searches, CBI teams seized documents and official records for examination to verify compliance with rules and regulations governing mining activities, stone crusher operations and allotment of Government works, sources added.