CBI Court denies bail to Postal Assistant in trap case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Special Anti-Corruption Court has rejected the bail application of a Postal Assistant accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for conducting the physical inspection of a clinic required for the release of a Rs 5 lakh subsidy.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu, Pawan Kumar Sharma dismissed the bail plea of Vijay Singh Sohi, presently posted as Postal Assistant at Jammu Cantonment Sub Post Office, observing that corruption in public life cannot be treated as an ordinary offence.

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The court said corruption was “eating the society,” affecting the social fabric and efficiency of public service, besides demoralising honest officers.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on July 10, 2026, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a written complaint lodged by Dr Nitin Sharma.

The complainant alleged that Sohi demanded Rs 15,000 for conducting the physical inspection of his clinic in connection with the release of a Rs 5 lakh subsidy under a Khadi and Village Industries Commission scheme. The complainant had reportedly secured Rs 18 lakh loan from the State Bank of India.

The prosecution said a trap was laid on July 10, during which Sohi allegedly arrived at the clinic along with co-accused Mukesh Kumar. The bribe amount was allegedly demanded and accepted inside a blue Maruti Baleno bearing registration number JK02CR-6422.

On noticing the CBI trap team, Sohi allegedly fled from the spot in the vehicle, while Mukesh Kumar was apprehended in the presence of independent witnesses. The trap money was also recovered. Sohi earlier filed an anticipatory bail application but later withdrew it. He subsequently surrendered before the court on July 25 and was lodged in judicial custody at District Jail Amphalla.

The CBI told the court that the vehicle allegedly used to flee the trap was later recovered on the disclosure of the accused. The investigating agency further claimed that traces of phenolphthalein powder were detected inside the vehicle.

The court observed that the alleged flight of the applicant from the trap spot itself raised a strong suspicion about his involvement. “Had he been innocent, there was no need for him to run away from the spot,” the court observed while noting that the alleged recovery from the co-accused, who had accompanied the applicant, could not be viewed in isolation.

The court also refused to extend parity with Mukesh Kumar, observing that the co-accused was a private person, whereas Sohi was the public servant entrusted with verifying the complainant’s loan case before the subsidy amount could be released.

It held that the “prime liability” for the alleged demand and acceptance of the bribe rested upon the applicant. The private co-accused, the court said, had no independent motive to collect money from the complainant.

Holding that the investigation was at a crucial stage and was yet to be completed, the court ruled that the applicant did not deserve the concession of bail.