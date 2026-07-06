CBI conducts searches in 11 states, UTs over 'misappropriation' of BRO funds

NEW DELHI, July 6: The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 26 locations across 11 states and Union territories in connection with four separate cases pertaining to misappropriation of funds of the Border Road Organization (BRO).

The action follows FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against 10 officers of Lt Col, Major and Engineer ranks, along with certain private persons, officials said.

The searches were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, they said.

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"These cases relate to irregularities in deployment of casual labourers and payments released in the name of fake casual labourers in the Project Vijayak and Yojak in the UT of Ladakh," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered on complaints by the defence ministry following an internal enquiry conducted by Technical Board of Officers of BRO.

"The offence relates to misappropriation of government funds, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under IPC (Indian Penal Code), and offence of criminal misconduct and bribery under PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act, 1988," the spokesperson said. (PTI)