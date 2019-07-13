CBI books ex Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki for corruption

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki on charges of corruption.

The case was registered on Friday on allegations that Nabam Tuki awarded a government project worth Rs 3.20 crore to his brother Nabam Tagam in 2003 without following the norms and inviting tenders.

N N Osik, the then director civil supplies, and the then chief manager United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika have also been booked for involvement in the crime.

Charges under which FIR has been filed include Prevention of Corruption Act, cheating and forgery.

(AGENCIES)