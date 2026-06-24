CBI arrests Sr IAS officer for Rs 60 cr embezzlement

NEW DELHI, June 23: The CBI has arrested senior IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 60 crore from the accounts of the Haryana Government maintained with IDFC First Bank, officials said Tuesday.

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The 2000-batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre served as principal secretary in the education ministry from December 10, 2024, to June 16, 2025. He was posted as principal secretary in agriculture from June 20, 2025, to March 24 this year, officials said.

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It is alleged that Government funds were siphoned from the accounts of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP) and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB).

Agarwal was arrested on Monday after it emerged during the probe that accounts were opened at the bank's Chandigarh Sector 32 branch in violation of Haryana government guidelines, and that funds were later transferred to it in excess of the limits.

"These accounts were opened during the tenure of Pankaj Agarwal, the then Principal Secretary. Investigation revealed that through fraudulent transactions in the accounts of these departments, funds were misappropriated, causing a net loss of Rs. 60.54 crore to the government," CBI's spokesperson said in a statement.

The case is part of the CBI investigation into Rs 657 crore of embezzlement from the accounts of the Haryana government and Chandigarh administration maintained at IDFC First Bank.

The total loss caused to the Haryana Government by the illegal transactions is Rs 504 crore, while in Chandigarh's case, it is Rs 153 crore, the spokesperson said.

Agarwal will be produced before the special court on Tuesday. The CBI took over the probe on the reference of the Haryana Government.

"During the investigation, incriminating evidence against Pankaj Agarwal has been collected," the spokesperson said.(PTI)