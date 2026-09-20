CBI Arrests SDAO, Two Others Over Rs 35,000 Subsidy Demand

JAMMU, Sept 20: The CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Jammu, has arrested a Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO), an Agricultural Extension Assistant and a private person in connection with an alleged demand of Rs 35,000 from a complainant for facilitating the release of subsidy under the High-Density Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The accused have been identified as Rajan Sharma, SDAO, Akhnoor, Hith Abhilashi Sharma, Agricultural Extension Assistant, and Ashok Kumar, a private person who allegedly acted as a middleman.

The case was registered after a complaint alleging demand of money for release of the subsidy. During verification, the alleged demand was corroborated through recorded conversations.

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According to preliminary findings, Rs 15,000 was agreed to be paid as the first instalment to Ashok Kumar and Hith Abhilashi Sharma, allegedly on the directions of the SDAO, while the remaining Rs 20,000 was to be paid later.

The CBI team allegedly caught the private person and Agricultural Extension Assistant red-handed while accepting the first instalment and subsequently arrested the SDAO. Further investigation is in progress.