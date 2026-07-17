CBI Traps J&K PWD Assistant Engineer While Accepting ₹30,000 Bribe In PMGSY Compensation Case

Jammu, July 17: In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Engineer of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Works Department (PWD) after allegedly catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for processing compensation related to a house damaged during the execution of a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road project in Doda district.

According to an official spokesperson, the accused officer was serving as an Assistant Engineer with the PWD and was associated with the implementation of PMGSY works in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CBI registered a case on July 16, 2026, after receiving a complaint alleging that the complainant’s residential house had suffered damage during the construction of the PMGSY road connecting Thathri and Kathawa in Doda district. The complainant was reportedly entitled to compensation amounting to nearly ₹10 lakh for the damage caused.

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During the course of verification, it was alleged that the Assistant Engineer demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 to facilitate the processing and release of the compensation amount. Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept ₹30,000 from the complainant.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on July 16 and apprehended the accused while he was allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹30,000. The accused was caught red-handed during the operation.

The CBI has taken the accused into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged corruption and whether any other officials were involved in the case.

The successful trap operation reflects the CBI’s continued efforts to crack down on corruption in public offices and ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of government welfare and infrastructure projects.