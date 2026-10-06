CBI Arrests Fireman In Udhampur Bribery Case

Jammu, Oct 6: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a fireman posted with the Fire and Emergency Services in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district in connection with an alleged bribery case.

According to an official communique, the CBI registered a case following a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded Rs 40,000 from the complainant for processing and issuing a Fire and Emergency Services No Objection Certificate (NOC) for his hotel in Katra.

Following negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 15,000 as the bribe, the communique said.

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The CBI subsequently laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant, it added.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the handout said.