CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent In Bhopal For 'Demanding Rs 2 Lakh Monthly Bribe'

New Delhi, Oct 11: The CBI has arrested a superintendent of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Bhopal for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a scrap trader in exchange for not intercepting his vehicles, officials said on Sunday.

Rajesh Kumar, posted in the Preventive Branch (Headquarters) of the CGST in Bhopal, was arrested on Saturday in a trap operation, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized Rs 72.5 lakh in cash during searches at Kumar's residential premises in Bhopal and Kanpur, besides documents related to immovable properties, the agency said in a statement.

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According to the CBI, the case was registered on Saturday following a complaint that the superintendent had demanded Rs 2 lakh per month from the proprietor of a Bhopal-based firm dealing in scrap material.

The accused had allegedly sought the money in exchange for not intercepting vehicles carrying scrap and not obstructing the complainant's business, a spokesperson of the federal agency said in the statement.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Kumar red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh, she said. (AGENCIES)