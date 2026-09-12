CBI Arrests CGST Superintendent, Consultant In Rs 1 Crore Bribe Case

NEW DELHI, Sep 12: The CBI has arrested a superintendent in the office of the Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, and a CGST consultant in connection with a Rs 1 crore bribe case, officials said.

The agency took action after registering an FIR on Wednesday on a complaint by the project head of a private realty company in New Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The company was undertaking redevelopment of two buildings in Sector 17 of New Panvel in Navi Mumbai, including 24 flats owned by the CGST and Central Excise, Raigad Commissionerate.

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The complaint alleged that Superintendent Pankaj Kumar demanded Rs 1 crore to issue a no-objection certificate and hand over the flats for redevelopment, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

“During the verification of the complaint, the accused officer demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash on 10 September, while Rs 20 lakh as a down payment of a flat purchased by the accused public servant, and Rs 70 lakh at a later stage for other officers of DG HRD CGST, New Delhi,” the Spokesperson said.

The CBI said it laid a trap on Thursday when the accused Superintendent directed the complainant to hand over a Rs 10 lakh bribe to a CGST consultant, Prasad Kumar Swami, present there.

The agency arrested both accused on Thursday and produced them before the competent court on Friday, which sent them to two days of police custody. (Agencies)